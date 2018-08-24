Uganda charges ex-police chief who fell out with president

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A military general who recently commanded Uganda’s national police has been charged over his role in the illegal repatriation to Rwanda of refugees wanted there.

Gen. Kale Kayihura also was charged with “failure to protect war materials.” He denied the charges before a military court on Friday.

Kayihura was fired in March after falling out of favor with longtime President Yoweri Museveni amid reports he was building his own power base within the security forces.

Museveni later told reporters that some in the security forces were working for foreign interests.

Advertisement

Diplomatic relations between Uganda and neighboring Rwanda have been strained in recent months.

One of the refugees that Ugandan police under Kayihura are accused of illegally transferring to Rwanda is a former Rwandan presidential bodyguard now serving a life term.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.