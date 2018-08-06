Listen Live Sports

UN adopts guidelines aimed at speeding aid to North Korea

August 6, 2018 3:27 pm
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has adopted new guidelines to try to speed the delivery of humanitarian aid to North Korea, where the U.N. says around 10 million people need food and other assistance.

The Netherlands, which chairs the Security Council committee monitoring sanctions against North Korea, said none of the 15 council members objected to the U.S.-proposed guidelines proposed by Monday afternoon’s deadline. They will now be sent to all 193 U.N. member states.

Tough U.N. sanctions on North Korea in response to its escalating nuclear and ballistic missile programs exempt humanitarian aid.

But U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock told U.N. members following his trip to North Korea last month that one effect of sanctions has been “quite substantial delays” in procurement, shipping and delivery of aid supplies.

