UN gradually returning peacekeepers to Syria-Israel frontier

August 3, 2018 4:28 pm
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says it is implementing “a gradual return” of its peacekeeping force to the buffer zone between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters Friday that a key goal in the return of the peacekeeping force, known as UNDOF, is reopening the Quneitra crossing between the two sides.

“The ultimate goal for UNDOF is the full return, conditions permitting,” he said.

U.N. peacekeepers returned Thursday for the first time in years to the Syria-Israel frontier, conducting joint patrols with Russian military police in a reflection of Moscow’s deepening role in mediating between the decades-old foes in the volatile region.

UNDOF has been authorized to patrol the buffer zone between Syria and Israel since 1974, a year after the Arab-Israeli war.

