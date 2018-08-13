Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Wall Street gives up early gains

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have given up early gains and have moved lower in midday trading today as banks, energy and industrial companies slide. Asian markets fell overnight, while European markets were slightly lower.

U.S. indexes are coming off their worst losses in a month as investors worried about financial upheaval in Turkey which has sent that country’s currency, the lira, plunging.

At 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 index lost 10 points, to 2,824. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 124 points, to 25,189. And the Nasdaq composite dropped 13 points, to 7,827.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks sank 9 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,676.

TURKEY

Turkey tries to contain crisis but currency keeps falling

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s central bank took action today to free up cash for banks as the country grapples with a currency crisis sparked by concerns over its president’s economic policies and a trade and diplomatic dispute with the United States.

The Turkish lira has nosedived over the past week and tumbled another 7 percent today as the central bank’s measures failed to restore investor confidence.

The uncertainty pushed down world stock markets and briefly caused a sharp drop in the currencies of other emerging economies, like South Africa and India, amid concerns that the financial trouble could spread.

The lira hit a record low of 7.23 per dollar late Sunday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH’-jehp TY’-ihp UR’-doh-wahn) remained defiant in his economic policies and the standoff against the United States, a NATO ally.

WISCONSIN PRIMARY

Trump’s Harley boycott call roils Wisconsin primary

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s call for a boycott of Harley-Davidson motorcycles has forced Gov. Scott Walker and other Republicans to either criticize the president or stick with the Milwaukee-based company just ahead of Tuesday’s primary where Trump allegiance has been a central focus.

Trump on Sunday tweeted it was “great” that “many” Harley owners planned to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas, continuing a steel tariff dispute he’s had since June with the company.

Walker, Wisconsin’s most prominent Harley owner who faces a tough re-election bid in November, issued a statement that did not directly address the boycott call.

He says, “I want Harley Davidson to prosper here in the state of Wisconsin.” And, he says, “one of the best ways for that to happen is to do what the president has called for and that is to get to no tariffs.”

GOOGLE-LOCATION TRACKING

AP Exclusive: Google tracks your movements, like it or not

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google says that if you turn off “Location History” on your Android device, the places you go will no longer be stored.

But is that true?

An Associated Press investigation found that many Google services on Android devices and iPhones store your location data even if you’ve used a privacy setting that says it will prevent Google from doing so.

The privacy issue affects some two billion users of devices that run Google’s Android operating software and hundreds of millions of worldwide iPhone users who rely on Google for maps or search.

TESLA

Musk says he’s talking with Saudi fund to take Tesla private

UNDATED (AP) — Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk says he’s in talks with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund about taking the electric car and solar panel maker private, but no deal has been finalized.

Musk says in a blog posted today that most of the funding would be in stock rather than debt. Investors who don’t want to stay with a private company would be paid $420 per share. Musk says he expects that one third of shareholders would sell.

Musk says he left a meeting with wealth fund officials July 31 with no question that the deal could be closed. That’s why he tweeted on Aug. 7 that funding had been secured. Musk wrote that since Aug. 7, the fund’s managing director has expressed support subject to due diligence.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY-BUFFETT

Warren Buffett’s investing continues to evolve even at 87

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett is still finding new places to invest decades after he started, even though his basic approach of finding businesses selling for less than they are worth hasn’t changed much.

Buffett resisted investing in tech companies for years because he didn’t think he could pick which ones would be enduring winners. Now, his Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate is a major Apple shareholder because he views Apple as a consumer products company with loyal customers.

Berkshire could reveal some more surprises when the Omaha, Nebraska-based company details its stock holdings in a quarterly securities filing which is expected to be made on Tuesday.

University of Nebraska at Omaha finance professor George Morgan says the fact that Buffett continues to change and find new opportunities is a good thing for Berkshire investors.

VF-SPLIT

VF, following millions of consumers, will shed its denim

NEW YORK (AP) — The clothing company that makes Wrangler and Lee jeans is breaking off its denim division to focus on its fast-growing outdoor and active wear business.

The major shift at VF Corp. is happening as Americans swap out jeans for yoga pants. That trend has fueled growth at Lululemon, Under Armour and Nike. Retailers like The Gap and Target have hopped aboard. Even traditional jeans makers have added stretch to their denim to catch up.

In the most recent quarter, revenue from active wear surged 25 percent and outdoor revenue rose 6 percent. Revenue from denim increased 3 percent.

The company expects 6 percent to 8 percent revenue growth in its outdoor business this fiscal year and 13 percent to 14 percent growth in its active division. VF Corp. said last month that revenue in denim is expected to be flat.

The company says it expects the tax-free spin-off of its denim business to generate annual revenue of $2.5 billion.

BRITAIN-HEATHROW

Virgin joins BA in criticizing long wait times at Heathrow

LONDON (AP) —Virgin Atlantic has joined British Airways in criticizing long waiting times at passport control at Heathrow Airport, releasing figures showing that the Border Force hit its target for processing passengers from outside the European Economic Area on just one day in July.

Virgin says passengers are “frustrated” as waits of more than two hours are becoming the norm. The Border Force target is to process 95 percent of passengers within 45 minutes.

Heathrow Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye has called on the government to allow visitors from low-risk countries such as the United States and Canada to use the same electronic border gates that European Union citizens can access.

The Home Office says delays were caused by a computer failure and the arrival of large numbers of vulnerable adults and children.

