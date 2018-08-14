Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian markets mixed after Wall St falls on Turkey jitters

BEIJING (AP) — Most Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street declined as Turkey’s central bank struggled to contain a currency crisis that is feeding fears about other emerging markets.

Turkey’s central bank announced measures to help its banks, but the country’s lira and stock market slid further. The lira has tumbled as investors question whether President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government can cope with problems including the weakening currency and a diplomatic spat with Washington that has resulted in higher U.S. tariffs. A stronger dollar hurt exporters, whose goods will get more expensive abroad. Most retailers were down, but Amazon advanced 0.5 percent. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 0.4 percent to 2,821.93. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.5 percent, to 25,187.70. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.2 percent to 7,819.71.

Emerging markets are falling out of favor due to problems in Turkey and Argentina.

Growth in factory output, consumer spending and retail sales were weaker than expected in July, adding to signs of an economic slowdown in China. Factory output rose 6 percent over a year earlier, in line with the previous month but below forecasts.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil gained rose above $67.50 per barrel.

The dollar gained against the yen and the euro.

GOVERNORS-PREMIERS

Northeast governors, eastern Canada premiers meet in Vermont

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — Some governors from the northeast U.S. and premiers from eastern Canada on Monday called for the end of the trade war between the U.S. and Canada and a successful renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement as they gathered in Vermont for an annual meeting.

Despite the dispute between Washington and Ottawa, participants in the 42nd annual meeting of the New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers said the cooperative ties between those states and provinces remain strong.

The conference at the Stowe Mountain ski resort came as the U.S., Canada and Mexico are renegotiating NAFTA. The group heard from experts in energy storage, electric vehicle innovation and NAFTA and tariffs.

Three of the region’s six governors attended. New Hampshire and Rhode Island sent other officials and Maine’s governor didn’t attend.

At the end of the day, the co-chairs of the conference, Republican Gov. Phil Scott and New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant signed a resolution concerning NAFTA and the benefits of cross border trade. In it, the governors and premiers acknowledged the economic interdependence across the region and contribution of cross-border trade to their states’ and provinces’ economic prosperity.

While the region has had a longstanding cooperative relationship and bonds among the leaders, concerns about the trade dispute hung over the meeting.

TESLA

Questions loom over Tesla deal after CEO reveals Saudi link

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s elaboration on his plan to engineer a buyout of the electric car maker could get the Silicon Valley maverick into legal trouble by revealing that the deal is far more uncertain than how he initially described it in his brash tweet last week.

If everything falls into place, Musk plans to buy Tesla stock from any existing shareholders willing to sell using money raised through Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

Until his Monday blog post , Musk hadn’t identified the source for financing a deal that analysts estimate could cost anywhere from $25 billion to $50 billion.

But when he initially dropped his bombshell in an August 7 tweet , Musk stated he had “funding secured” to buy Tesla stock at $420 per share — 23 percent above its August 6 closing price.

That assurance caused Tesla’s stock to surge 11 percent in one day, boosting the company’s market value by more than $6 billion to the dismay of investors who had been betting Tesla’s shares would decline.

It now appears as if financing for the deal is far from locked up, although Musk wrote on Monday that he was encouraged to pursue the buyout in a July 31 meeting with the managing director of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

TREASURY BILLS

US bill rates flat to higher; 3-month highest since 2008

WASHINGTON (AP) — Interest rates on short-term Treasury bills were unchanged to higher in Monday’s auction, with three-month bills remaining at their highest level in more than a decade.

The Treasury Department auctioned $51 billion in three-month bills at a discount rate of 2.030 percent, up from 2.010 percent last week. Another $45 billion in six-month bills was auctioned at a discount rate of 2.180 percent, unchanged from last week.

The three-month rate was the highest since those bills averaged 2.050 percent on June 16, 2008, before the financial crisis that struck in the fall of that year. The steady six-month rate hadn’t been that high since those bills averaged 2.255 percent on June 23, 2008.

VENEZUELA-GAS PRICES

Maduro: Gas prices to spike in Venezuela to fight smugglers

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says some of the world’s cheapest gasoline that his country’s drivers enjoy will soon be sold at world market prices to combat rampant smuggling.

Maduro said Monday he wants to stop Venezuela’s subsidized fuel from crossing illegally into Colombia and other neighboring countries. He said the smuggling costs Venezuela billions.

It’s part of Maduro’s plan to overhaul an imploding economy, in which inflation is expected to top 1 million percent this year. Filling up a tank of gas in socialist Venezuela today costs less than one U.S. cent.

Maduro says Venezuelans showing their government-issued identification card at the pump will still be able to buy subsidized gasoline. He gave few other details of the planned changes. Many Venezuelans who oppose Maduro’s government refuse the identification card.

SKOREA-BMW-FIRES

South Korea bans driving BMWs under recall due to fires

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea will ban driving recalled BMWs that haven’t received safety checks following dozens of fires the German automaker has blamed on a faulty exhaust gas component.

South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Tuesday the ban taking effect Wednesday affects about 20,000 vehicles.

Drivers cannot use the cars except for taking them to safety checks. Nearly 40 fires of BMW vehicles this year are suspected to have been caused by engine problems. BMW last month recalled about 106,000 vehicles of 42 different models.

The ministry says 27,000 recalled cars hadn’t received safety checks as of Monday but it expected a portion of them to be checked before the ban goes into effect.

CITIZENS BANK HEADQUARTERS

Citizens Bank set to open new corporate headquarters

JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — Citizens Bank is set to unveil its new corporate headquarters in Rhode Island this week.

WPRI-TV reports a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 123-acre campus is scheduled for Tuesday. According to Citizens Bank, about 3,000 employees from Cranston and Smithfield facilities will move to the Johnston campus.

The corporate headquarters features a wellness center, a 24-hour gym and a human-sized security robot that will patrol parking areas.

Citizens Bank says Johnston will benefit from the economic impact of the move. The company has removed a 4-acre landfill and improved a sewer line as part of the project as well.

Mayor Joseph Polisena says Johnston has agreed to a 20-year property tax stabilization worth $250,000 annually. Polisena says Johnston received $2 million in permit fees from the project.

CALIFORNIA MARIIJUANA

Cities warn of unchecked pot deliveries, despite sales bans

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California cities are objecting to a proposed change in state regulations that they say would allow unchecked home marijuana deliveries in places that have banned local pot sales.

The California League of Cities says the change would undermine local authority and potentially lure criminal activity.

In a letter Monday to state regulators, the group warns the proposal would unleash “cannabis delivery anywhere in the state, regardless of conflicting local regulations or bans.” The state Bureau of Cannabis Control sees it differently, and says the change would clarify what has always been the case: That a licensed pot delivery can be made to “any jurisdiction within the state.” California kicked off broad legal pot sales Jan. 1.

