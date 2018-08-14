Update on the latest in business:

WALL STREET

Stocks post gains

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rallying as worries about Turkey’s currency crisis ease. Retailers and smaller companies are making some of the biggest gains.

Global markets have taken two days of losses as investors worried that the country’s troubles might spread. The S&P 500 fell a combined 1.1 percent Friday and Monday as investors worried that Turkey’s financial woes would affect other countries.

Tapestry, the parent company of Coach and Kate Spade, jumped after its fourth-quarter results surpassed analyst estimates. Other retailers reported their results as well. Advance Auto Parts jumped 7.3 percent after its report.

The Turkish lira stabilized as officials from Turkey and the U.S. said the countries are in talks to ease diplomatic tensions which have resulted in high tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum. Economists say Turkey’s central bank still needs to raise interest rates significantly to strengthen its currency. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ruled out that step.

INDIA-RUPEE

Indian rupee falls to all-time low against dollar

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian rupee has fallen to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar amid worries over Turkey’s growing financial crisis.

Indian Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chander Garg told reporters that there was “nothing at this stage to worry” about after the rupee reached 70.1 to the dollar earlier Tuesday. He said the plunge was due to external factors.

Turkey’s central bank has struggled to stop a sharp plunge in its currency. That has pushed the dollar’s value higher, driving down many developing-world currencies.

Rajnish Kumar, chairman of the State Bank of India, said he believed the rupee would stabilize at around 69-70 per dollar.

Turkey’s crisis was set off by worries over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic policies and a trade dispute with the United States.

COCA COLA-BODYARMOR

Coca-Cola investing in sports drink maker BodyArmor

NEW YORK (AP) — Coca-Cola is buying a minority ownership stake in sports drink maker BodyArmor,

for an undisclosed amount, marking the latest move by the world’s biggest beverage maker to diversify its offerings.

The Atlanta company said Tuesday the deal will allow it to increase its stake in BodyArmor. BodyArmor will get access to Coca-Cola’s bottling system, which the companies say could increase distribution. Coca-Cola also makes the sports drink Powerade, while rival PepsiCo Inc. makes the more popular Gatorade.

Coca-Cola has been investing in newer drinks to become what CEO James Quincey calls a “total beverage” company as Americans move away from traditional sodas. Its investments in recent years have included milk that is strained to have more protein and a push behind sparkling water.

TESLA-SPECIAL COMMITTEE

Tesla forming committee to assess proposal to go private

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Tesla is forming a special committee to evaluate proposals to take the company private one week after CEO Elon Musk said he was considering it.

The committee, made up of three independent directors, said Tuesday that it has not received any formal proposal from Musk.

Musk tweeted on Aug. 7 that he had “funding secured” to buy Tesla shares at $420 per share.

That tweet may have created a sticky situation for Musk as it appears the funding may not be locked up yet. According to Musk, the tweet followed a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Shares of Tesla Inc. jumped 11 percent in a day, raising the value of the company by $6 billion.

That’s led to at least two class-action lawsuits alleging securities violations.

CHINA-US-INVESTMENT LAW

Beijing appeals to US for fairness under investment law

BEIJING (AP) — China has appealed to Washington not to misuse security concerns to hamper business activity after President Donald Trump signed a law that expands the jurisdiction of an investment review panel.

The Commerce Ministry on Tuesday said the United States should treat Chinese companies “objectively and fairly.”

The law signed Monday by Trump expands the authority of a government security panel to scrutinize foreign investments. It was prompted by complaints Chinese companies were taking advantage of gaps in U.S. law and improperly obtaining technology and possibly sensitive information.

The Commerce Ministry statement said, “the United States should treat Chinese investors objectively and fairly and avoid making a national security review an obstacle to Chinese-U.S. enterprises’ investment cooperation.”

EARNS-HOME-DEPOT

Home Depot roars back the second quarter

ATLANTA (AP) — Home Depot is roaring back from a slow start to the year, topping all expectations and raising its revenue and profit projections for the year.

Shares in the home-improvement chain jumped about 3 percent before the opening bell Tuesday.

The Atlanta company’s second-quarter profit hit $3.51 billion, or $3.05 per share. That a much bigger per-share profit than the $2.84 that Wall Street was looking for, according to analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $30.46 billion edged out expectations as well.

The Home Depot Inc. raised full-year earnings expectations to $9.42 per share after miserable weather cut into its business during the first quarter.

