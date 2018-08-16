Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
US and Chile agree to cooperate on cyber security

August 16, 2018 3:11 pm
 
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and his Chilean counterpart have signed an agreement pledging closer cooperation in combating cyber threats.

Mattis and Defense Minister Alberto Espina held a signing ceremony Thursday after meeting to discuss a range of security issues, including military exercises and cooperation in science and technology. Cyber defense is a topic of growing interest throughout the Western Hemisphere. Banco de Chile, one of the country’s biggest commercial banks, has said a hacking operation robbed it of $10 million in June.

Santiago was the fourth stop for Mattis on a tour of South America that began in Brasilia on Sunday. He also visited Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires and is scheduled to hold talks in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday.

