Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US energy secretary: Mexico’s energy independence good goal

August 16, 2018 2:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — United States Energy Secretary Rick Perry says he supports the plans of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to increase his country’s energy independence even if it could mean fewer purchases from U.S. refineries.

Perry says the U.S. is opening new markets for its energy products daily and that having Mexico developing its own energy resources will only benefit North America’s economic security.

Perry spoke to reporters Wednesday in Mexico City after meeting with Lopez Obrador’s pick to become Mexico’s energy secretary, Rocio Nahle.

Lopez Obrador has said he wants Mexico to stop buying gasoline and diesel abroad. He has promised to invest in Mexico’s refineries and build a new one.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Perry says the U.S. is ready to help Mexico work toward that goal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington