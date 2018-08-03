Video before police shooting shows man jumping on police car

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Video taken before police fatally shot a man near a Pennsylvania amusement park shows the man hanging on or jumping on two moving cars including a police car.

A witness posted the videos on Facebook Thursday and said she witnessed 44-year-old Joseph Santos “act like a complete maniac and scare the lives of those behind the wheel” last Saturday outside Dorney Park.

One video shows Santos, of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, hanging onto a moving white car. Another shows him climbing on the hood of a police SUV. The vehicle drives slowly a short distance with him on the hood then pulls off the road.

Police said this week that witnesses told them Santos was damaging cars and interfering with traffic before an officer confronted him.

The Lehigh County coroner concluded Santos died from multiple gunshot wounds. The office is awaiting the results of toxicology tests. Pennsylvania state police are investigating to determine if the shooting was justified.

At a vigil near the spot of the shooting on Wednesday, friends and family members said Santos had had prior problems with drugs but had turned his life around. They said his actions didn’t justify the shooting.

