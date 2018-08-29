Listen Live Sports

Virginia House Democrats propose redistricting plan

August 29, 2018 1:42 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia House Democrats have unveiled their proposed fix to the state’s electoral map after a court ruled that 11 legislative districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

Democratic House Minority Leader Del. David Toscano discussed the proposal at a news conference in Richmond Wednesday, a day before lawmakers are to reconvene for a special session.

In June, a federal court ordered lawmakers to redraw the map after finding they had illegally packed black voters into certain districts to make surrounding districts whiter and more Republican.

GOP lawmakers are appealing that decision, though judges ordered the map be redrawn by Oct. 30.

Toscano says the proposal should be immediately referred to a committee for consideration Thursday.

Parker Slaybaugh, a spokesman for GOP House Speaker Kirk Cox, couldn’t immediately be reached.

