Virginia police officer charged in death of baby daughter

August 28, 2018
 
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A Fairfax County police officer has been charged with child abuse resulting in the death of his 6-month-old daughter last year.

Prosecutors in Frederick County, Maryland, obtained an indictment against 38-year-old Jason Colley of Monrovia, Maryland, who turned himself in Tuesday.

The baby, Harper Grace Colley, died Oct. 31. Maryland State Police notified Fairfax County Police in April that Colley was a suspect and he was placed on administrative leave at that time.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler said Tuesday the charges against Colley are abhorrent and that he has taken steps to have Colley fired.

Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said the girl suffered head trauma and coroners ruled the cause of death as abusive head trauma.

