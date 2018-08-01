Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Wanted: Young, local, female recruits for Baltimore police

August 1, 2018 8:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore officials want to attract “millennial, local, minority, female” candidates to fill 90 officer vacancies in its troubled police department.

The Baltimore Sun reports the city is seeking bids from marketing firms by Aug. 15 to create a social media marketing campaign.

According to the Department of Finance and Bureau of Procurement’s request for proposals, the campaign seeks to increase the number of monthly “ideal” applicants, including city residents, minorities, woman and those with law enforcement backgrounds. The police department has been beset by scandal, leadership turnover, high crime rates, staffing attrition and massive overtime costs.

Filling vacancies would reduce the number of mandatory overtime hours officers are required to work.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The department’s consent decree with the federal government requires it to complete a staffing study and plan by fall.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington