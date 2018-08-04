Listen Live Sports

Warren: Criminal justice system ‘racist’…’front to back’

August 4, 2018 12:28 am
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Potential Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has a message about the U.S. criminal justice system. Speaking to a historically black college, she delivered what she called “the hard truth about our criminal justice system: It’s racist … front to back.”

The Massachusetts senator identified some of the system’s failures: disproportionate arrests of African-Americans for petty drug possession; an overloaded public defender system; and state laws that keep convicted felons from voting even after their sentences are complete.

She made the comments at Dillard University in New Orleans. The stop is the latest sign of Warren’s effort to forge ties beyond her largely white political base in Massachusetts.

