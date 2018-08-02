Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Watchdog says gaps in Syria’s chemical weapons declaration

August 2, 2018 12:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The international chemical weapons watchdog says there are still gaps, inconsistencies and discrepancies in Syria’s declaration of its chemical weapons, and the number of issues needing a response has increased.

The latest report from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons was discussed behind closed doors Thursday by the U.N. Security Council. The report said the Syrian government has remained engaged with the OPCW, but the information it has provided has not resolved the issues.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated in a letter transmitting the report to the council that all open issues in the declaration must be resolved. He strongly encouraged the Syrian government to do so.

Syria has been accused repeatedly of using chemical weapons in the seven-year civil war, which it denies.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington