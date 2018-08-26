Listen Live Sports

Western Balkans leaders meeting on EU, regional cooperation

August 26, 2018 1:33 pm
 
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama’s office says Albania is hosting an informal meeting of the six heads of government in the Western Balkans.

Rama’s office said Sunday that the topic of Monday’s meeting is “regional economic integration” and will include discussions about developing a joint vision for aligning with the European Union, the implementation of a regional economic zone and other issues.

Albania, Macedonia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Bosnia and Serbia are at different stages in the process of joining the EU.

The meeting will be held in the western port city of Durres, where a similar meeting was held last year.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn is expected to attend.

