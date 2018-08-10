Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

WWII pilot’s remains return home after 7 decades

August 10, 2018 5:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — The remains of a World War II pilot have finally been buried with full military honors in his home state of Nebraska after 73 years in foreign soil.

Flight Officer Richard Lane died in combat in 1944. light Officer Richard Lane died in combat in 1944. His family believed his remains were buried in a cemetery in the southeast Nebraska town of Filley, and they visited his grave each Memorial Day.

But the remains buried under Lane’s tombstone were recently discovered not to be his.

The Army had sent the wrong remains to Nebraska. Lane had actually been buried in a military cemetery in Belgium.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Lane’s family didn’t learn of the mistake until a family in Idaho discovered the two soldiers’ bodies were switched.

The Lane family held another funeral Thursday in Beatrice, welcoming him to his final resting place.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington