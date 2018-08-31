Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Wyoming, Idaho grizzly hunters told their hunts are on hold

August 31, 2018 12:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Wyoming and Idaho say they’ve been contacting hunters licensed to kill grizzly bears to tell them their hunts are on hold following a judge’s ruling.

The two states on Saturday had been scheduled to hold their first grizzly hunts in more than 40 years in the mountainous region surrounding Yellowstone National Park.

At the request of wildlife advocates and Native American tribes, a federal judge in Montana on Thursday blocked the hunts for 14 days while he considers whether protections for the bears should be restored.

Idaho Fish and Game Department assistant chief of wildlife Toby Boudreau said Friday the ruling delays the bear hunting season opening but has no other consequences.

        Insight by the Thundercat and NetApp: Explore the State Department’s IT modernization challenges and strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

About 700 grizzlies in the area lost federal protections last year.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'