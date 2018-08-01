Yearlong misconduct probe clears Virginia police chief

PURCELLVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia police chief will be reinstated following the conclusion of a yearlong investigation into allegations of misconduct.

The Washington Post cites a statement from Purcellville Town Manager David Mekarski that says two outside consultants found no evidence that Cynthia McAlister had acted inappropriately. McAlister had been accused by seven of the town’s 16 officers of belittling them and interfering with internal affairs investigations. She was also accused of trying to intimidate a council member.

McAlister was initially fired after an investigation by a human resources consultant, but successfully appealed after the consultant was accused of having an affair with the interim town manager who hired her. That administrator was fired.

McAlister says she’s eager to return to service in the town of nearly 10,000. She was hired in 2015.

