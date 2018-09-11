Listen Live Sports

11 state lawmakers ask police to investigate Kavanaugh case

September 26, 2018 5:37 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Eleven Maryland state lawmakers are asking county police to investigate sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, if alleged victims support investigating.

The 11 Democrats from Maryland’s Montgomery County made the request in a Tuesday letter to county Police Chief Tom Manger. The legislators write that “Maryland might have no statute of limitations shielding defendants from accountability for some of the alleged acts.”

Capt. Paul Starks, a Montgomery County Police Department spokesman, says “we’re aware of the letter, and we plan to respond to it.”

Christine Blasey Ford has alleged that Kavanaugh forced her into a room at a high school party in the 1980s, held her on a bed and tried removing her clothes as he muffled her mouth with his hands. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

