Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

2 die in Colorado shooting that left police officer injured

September 1, 2018 5:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police say two people have died after being shot in a Denver suburb at the start of a gunbattle that also injured a police officer and a person suspected of that shooting.

Aurora police said Saturday that the men who died and the officer were shot Friday evening near the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

Police said officers were investigating a reported fight when they heard gunshots. They found several people, including a juvenile, had been hurt.

The department said another person then fired at police.

        Insight by the Thundercat and NetApp: Explore the State Department’s IT modernization challenges and strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The wounded officer has been released from the hospital.

The suspect and a juvenile who were injured remained at hospitals. No information has been released on their conditions or on the identities of those involved, including the officer.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mattis departs Kabul aboard CH-47 Chinook

Today in History

1833: Jackson shuts down 2nd Bank of US