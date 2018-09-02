Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

2 held in Denmark suspected of buying drones for IS

September 26, 2018 6:01 am
 
< a min read
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish authorities arrested two people Wednesday under Denmark’s anti-terror laws on suspicion of buying drones bound for the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.

Copenhagen police and Denmark’s security service, known as PET, carried out the arrests Wednesday. Police said the suspects were believed to be part of a network.

In a brief joint statement, police and PET said a series of raids were also carried out in greater Copenhagen.

The suspects will face a judge Thursday, and prosecutors are expected to demand they be held in pre-trial detention. Prosecutors say the hearing should be held behind closed doors because of the ongoing investigation.

No other details were available.

It was unclear whether the case was linked to the arrests in Denmark a year ago of a 28-year-old man for allegedly shipping drones, drone components and infrared cameras for the Islamic State group via Turkey.

