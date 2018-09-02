Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

2nd bank says no to Florida candidate who supports pot

September 6, 2018 8:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Democratic candidate for agriculture commissioner says a second bank has terminated her campaign account because she supports medical marijuana.

Nikki Fried’s campaign manager, Alicia Stallworth, told the Miami Herald that BB&T called the campaign Aug. 29 to tell them that their bank account had to be closed within 30 days. Stallworth says the bank sent them an email last Friday saying the account had to be closed by Wednesday.

Fried’s campaign had previously used Wells Fargo until that financial institution closed her accounts last month, just weeks before the Aug. 28 primary, which Fried won.

Fried is a Fort Lauderdale-based lawyer and medical marijuana lobbyist.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Florida voters legalized medical marijuana in 2016, but some banks are reluctant to do business with an industry that remains illegal under federal law. BB&T released a statement saying they’re complying with federal law.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|15 Air Force Association National...
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death