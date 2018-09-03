3 deaths found in investigation of impaired pathologist

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A Veterans Affairs hospital official says investigators have discovered 11 significant errors including three deaths in more than 30,000 cases originally seen by a fired Arkansas pathologist officials say was working while impaired.

Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks spokeswoman Wanda Shull said Monday those 11 errors were mistakes in patient care that could or did result in “death or serious injury.”

Previously, investigators had discovered one potential death among Dr. Robert Morris Levy’s cases. Levy has denied working while impaired at the hospital in Fayetteville.

Officials have discovered 1,119 total errors, although not all resulted in change in care. Investigators are halfway through the more than 30,000 cases under review.

Both the VA Office of Inspector General and the hospital are investigating whether the hospital acted properly.

