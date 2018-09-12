Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

3,000 NYC marijuana cases get tossed at prosecutor’s request

September 12, 2018 1:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Over 3,000 low-level New York City marijuana cases have been thrown out in a single morning, at the request of Manhattan’s top prosecutor.

The dismissals further a shift away from arresting and prosecuting many people for small-time pot offenses in the nation’s biggest city.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. successfully asked a court Wednesday to scrap 3,042 warrants for people who missed court dates in marijuana possession cases. It also tossed out the misdemeanor and violation-level marijuana cases themselves. Some dated to the 1970s.

Vance and Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez recently decided to stop prosecuting most misdemeanor pot possession and smoking cases. The two Democrats oversee prosecutions in two of the city’s five boroughs.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The city also has been easing policing of minor pot possession and smoking.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|19 Detect '18
9|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman