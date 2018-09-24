Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

400-year-old shipwreck found off Portugal coast

September 24, 2018 7:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Archaeologists in Portugal say they have discovered off Lisbon a 400-year-old shipwreck they describe as the most important underwater find in the country for two decades.

The municipal council of Cascais, a town near Lisbon, said Monday the Portuguese ship was involved in the hugely lucrative spice trade between Portugal and India. Pepper corns, cowry shells used in the slave trade and bronze artillery pieces litter the wreck site.

The council said in a statement the wreck was found last month during dredging at the mouth of the River Tagus, on Portugal’s Atlantic coast.

Preliminary excavations have also found porcelain dating from the period of China’s Wanli Emperor in the late 16th and early 17th centuries.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The find came during an offshore mapping project compiling an inventory of wrecks.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
10|2 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Final piece is added to brand new Navy aircraft carrier

Today in History

1919: President Wilson suffers a stroke