5 residents of New Mexico compound face firearms charges

September 4, 2018 9:53 am
 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Five former residents of a ramshackle compound in northern New Mexico where a 3-year-old boy’s body was found last month are scheduled to appear in federal court on firearms-related charges.

Tuesday’s court hearing focuses on allegations against Jany Leveille of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition linked to her unlawful immigration status and conspiracy accusations against the four other defendants.

Charges of child abuse resulting in death against Leveille and her partner, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, were dismissed by local prosecutors on Friday. A judge has dismissed child neglect charges against all the defendants.

Taos District Attorney Donald Gallegos says he is prepared to seek indictments in connection with the death of Siraj Ibn Wahhaj’s son and living conditions at the compound where 11 children were found living in filth.

