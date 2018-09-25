Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Agent who failed to inspect enough ships faces prison time

September 25, 2018 4:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A former federal agent is facing jail time in Virginia after failing to inspect international cargo ships for invasive species and diseases and lying about it.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that Carl James Jr. will be sentenced in federal court in January. He pleaded guilty last week to making a false statement on a government form.

James had worked for U.S. Customs and Border Protection at a terminal for the Port of Virginia in Portsmouth. Prosecutors said the 38-year-old told his bosses that he’d inspected more than 260 ships as they traveled through. Prosecutors said he inspected about 35 ships.

He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

James’ attorney, Nicholas Renninger, said James had been overwhelmed with his work duties and accepts responsibility.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|4 How to do Business with the U.S....
10|4 CXO Tech Forum: The State of Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

San Francisco Fleet Week gives public chance to meet Navy, Marine and Coast Guard members

Today in History

1863: Lincoln establishes Thanksgiving holiday