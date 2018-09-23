AP Interview: UNESCO chief says schools must fight extremism

PARIS (AP) — The head of the U.N. education agency says schools are ground zero in the fight against anti-Semitism and extremist violence — and she will push world leaders meeting in New York this week to invest more in teaching tolerance.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay has prioritized fighting racism and extremism since taking over the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization last year. The agency has suffered its own ethnic tensions and funding problems since admitting Palestine as a member in 2011.

In an interview with The Associated Press ahead of the U.N. General Assembly, Azoulay said “no one is born a violent extremist.” She will co-host meetings at the U.N. on fighting discrimination through teaching about different religions and cultures.

Azoulay will also push world leaders to improve education for girls.

