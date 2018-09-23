Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

AP Interview: UNESCO chief says schools must fight extremism

September 23, 2018 12:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — The head of the U.N. education agency says schools are ground zero in the fight against anti-Semitism and extremist violence — and she will push world leaders meeting in New York this week to invest more in teaching tolerance.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay has prioritized fighting racism and extremism since taking over the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization last year. The agency has suffered its own ethnic tensions and funding problems since admitting Palestine as a member in 2011.

In an interview with The Associated Press ahead of the U.N. General Assembly, Azoulay said “no one is born a violent extremist.” She will co-host meetings at the U.N. on fighting discrimination through teaching about different religions and cultures.

Azoulay will also push world leaders to improve education for girls.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
10|2 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Final piece is added to brand new Navy aircraft carrier

Today in History

1919: President Wilson suffers a stroke