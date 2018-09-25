Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Appeals judge blocks prison date for New York politician

September 25, 2018 12:01 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court judge says the former leader of New York’s Assembly can stay out of prison until a judicial panel decides whether he can remain free on bail while he appeals his sentence for public corruption.

Sheldon Silver was supposed to report to prison Oct. 5, but Judge Peter W. Hall’s ruling on Tuesday will likely delay his surrender date. The judicial panel’s process usually takes a few weeks.

The 74-year-old Democrat was convicted this year of accepting nearly $4 million in return for legislative favors. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Hall said the appeals panel can also decide whether to grant Silver’s request to delay paying a $1.75 million fine.

Silver served as Assembly speaker for 21 years.

