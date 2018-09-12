Listen Live Sports

Arkansas college ex-president sentenced to 3 years in prison

September 12, 2018 3:32 pm
 
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The former president of a private Christian college in northwest Arkansas has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty for his role in a kickback scheme involving former state lawmakers.

Oren Paris III was also ordered to pay $621,500 in restitution. Paris was president of Ecclesia College. He admitted to funneling bribe money to the lawmakers in exchange for state grants.

Paris pleaded guilty to in April to one count of fraud. According to Arkansas Business , Paris said in court Wednesday that he takes full responsibility for his actions and that “there’s no one to blame for my current situation other than myself.”

Last week, former state Sen. Jon Woods was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for his role in the scheme.

Information from: Arkansas Business, http://www.arkansasbusiness.com

