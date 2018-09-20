Listen Live Sports

Arkansas court hears challenge over reworked voter ID law

September 20, 2018 3:08 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas attorney says the state’s highest court should strike down a law requiring voters to show photo identification before casting a ballot.

Jeff Priebe is representing a voter challenging the 2017 law. He told the Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday that the measure is an attempt to circumvent the court’s 2014 ruling against a nearly identical voter ID requirement.

Justices are considering a challenge to the 2017 voter ID law. They halted a judge’s order in May that blocked the voter ID law’s enforcement, keeping the requirement in place while they take up the case.

Arkansas officials say the reworked voter ID requirement complies with part of the 2014 decision that said it needed at least two-thirds approval in both chambers of the Legislature to become law.

