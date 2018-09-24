Listen Live Sports

Ben & Jerry’s creating “take back Congress” flavors

September 24, 2018 11:38 am
 
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The founders of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Bernie Sanders’ home state are putting their ice cream expertise to work to support seven congressional candidates they call progressive.

Vermont’s Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield are working with political action committee MoveOn to create ice cream flavors that reflect each candidate. They are asking for help in naming the flavors. Cohen says he will then make by hand about 40 pints of each to be raffled off to support the candidates.

The candidates are Jess King in Pennsylvania, Lauren Underwood in Illinois, Aftab Pureval in Ohio, J.D. Scholten in Iowa, Ammar Campa Najjar in California, Stephany Rose Spaulding in Colorado and James Thompson in Kansas.

Cohen says they all support “Medicare for all, debt-free public college and getting big money out of politics.”

