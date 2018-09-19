Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Border Patrol agents find 193 immigrants in southern Arizona

September 19, 2018 6:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AJO, Ariz. (AP) — For the third time in a month, Border Patrol agents have found a large group of immigrants in a remote desert area of southern Arizona.

Authorities said Wednesday that Ajo Station agents patrolling several miles west of the Lukeville Port last Sunday found 102 immigrants from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador and 91 immigrants in the same area hours later.

Most were traveling as families, but 11 children were unaccompanied.

All 193 immigrants were medically evaluated and transported to the Ajo Station to be processed for immigration violations.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

On Aug. 17, Ajo Station agents patrolling near the same port found 128 immigrants from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico believed abandoned by smugglers.

Agents found 163 immigrants from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador near the Lukeville Port on Sept. 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation