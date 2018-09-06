California city’s SWAT team shoots, kills man in backyard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two Sacramento police officers shot and killed a man they say was armed with a gun early Thursday.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a masked man carrying a gun and found someone matching the description, but he fled into the Curtis Park neighborhood about two miles from the state Capitol, police Sgt. Vance Chandler told reporters.

Police surrounded the area and called in a SWAT team, which discovered him in the backyard of a home, where officers opened fire.

It’s unclear whether the man pointed a gun at officers or fired at them before they killed him. However, Chandler said a gun was found next to the man, and “the suspect posed an immediate threat to the officers.”

Neither the man nor the officers were identified.

In March, the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black man, Stephon Clark, set off weeks of protests in Sacramento and calls for police reform. Two officers said they shot Clark thinking he was pointing a gun at them, but he turned out to be carrying only a cellphone.

District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert has not decided whether to bring charges against the officers.

