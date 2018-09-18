Listen Live Sports

Campaigns crank up to press lawmakers on abuse lawsuits bill

September 18, 2018 3:13 pm
 
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s attorney general and several lawmakers are trying to apply public pressure ahead of a debate in the Legislature over giving victims of decades-old child sexual abuse another chance to file civil lawsuits.

Tuesday’s events at opposite ends of Pennsylvania are designed to marshal lawmakers’ support to enact recommendations in last month’s sweeping grand jury report on child sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Church.

One of the recommendations is to create a two-year window for now-adult victims of child sexual abuse, including those abused by clergy, to file civil lawsuits after the statute of limitations on their cases ran out.

House Speaker Mike Turzai has said he expects his chamber to approve a two-year window. But Catholic dioceses and some senators say they believe it is unconstitutional.

