Chicago alderman to change plea in federal bribery case

September 20, 2018 5:01 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — A prominent Chicago alderman who pleaded not guilty to bribery and wire fraud two years ago is changing his plea.

A judge posted a brief order Thursday in Chicago federal court setting Willie B. Cochran’s change-of-plea hearing for Nov. 28. It provides no details, including whether a plea agreement is in place or which charges the 65-year-old Democrat might plead guilty to.

Prosecutors allege that he stole money from a charitable fund, spending some of it at casinos. They also say he demanded cash from an attorney for developers in exchange for taking action in his official capacity.

Defense attorney Christopher Grohman told the court last month that Cochran was talking to prosecutors about a plea deal. He didn’t reply to a Thursday message seeking comment. The U.S. attorney’s office declined comment.

