Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Complaint: Independent candidate defied campaign finance law

September 19, 2018 7:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — An independent candidate for county executive in Maryland is accused of violating campaign finance laws by accepting multiple corporate donations from entities sharing the same addresses.

The Washington Post reports that resident Kenneth Myers filed a complaint with the state elections board asserting Nancy Floreen has accepted funds from likely affiliated entities that are exceeding contribution limits.

The business-backed Floreen switched her party registration from Democratic to unaffiliated to run against union-backed Democrat Marc Elrich after the June primary. She’s raised more than $340,000.

Floreen says she believes her campaign has fully complied with the law.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Myers announced the complaint at a news conference Tuesday along with grassroots group Progressive Maryland.

The state board’s candidacy and campaign finance director, Jared DeMarinis, says his agency will review the complaint.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|27 Foundations of Federal Business...
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation