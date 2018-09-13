Listen Live Sports

Court: Ex-terror defendant facing deportation is US citizen

September 13, 2018 3:30 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court has determined that a once promising immigrant scholar who supported terrorism as a teenager is a U.S. citizen.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Thursday overturned 24-year-old Mohammad Hassan Khalid’s deportation order.

After initial involvement in a violent online jihad recruitment and funding group, he helped the U.S. pursue terrorists.

One appeals court judge wrote that he cannot congratulate Khalid, given that he “plotted sneaking violence against Americans.”

His lawyer says the ruling was a “very satisfying victory for a well-deserving young man with a bright future.”

Khalid, who served prison time, is currently attending college in Maryland. He says he wants to prevent young people from going down the wrong path.

