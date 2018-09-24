Listen Live Sports

Democratic House candidate slams GOP opponent on Kavanaugh

September 24, 2018 4:33 pm
 
< a min read
Democratic House candidate Lucy McBath of Georgia is calling for a full investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and slamming her opponent, Republican Rep. Karen Handel, who initially praised him.

The race is among the more closely watched ahead of the November midterms.

McBath tells The Associated Press, “The accusations against Brett Kavanaugh must be thoroughly investigated.” She says Handel “has stood by Brett Kavanaugh and refused to speak out on any of these accusations.”

In July, Handel referred to Kavanaugh in tweets as “inspiring” and “outstanding.”

Handel’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

