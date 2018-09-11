Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Dismissal of lawsuit over judge’s order to stun man upheld

September 11, 2018 3:01 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The dismissal of a lawsuit against a Maryland judge who ordered a deputy to shock a defendant has been upheld by a federal appeals court.

The Daily Record reports the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed on Monday a U.S. District judge’s dismissal of the suit citing “judicial immunity.”

The decision notes Robert Nalley’s actions were “outrageous and unlawful” and that the former Charles County Circuit Court judge was convicted of a federal civil rights offense and excused from judicial service.

Delvon King sued Nalley after Nalley demanded King’s stun cuff be activated to quiet him during a 2014 gun charge hearing.

King’s attorney Steven Silverman says they’re considering an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Maryland attorney general’s office represented Nalley. It didn’t return The Record’s messages seeking comment.

