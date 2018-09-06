Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Document: UK Brexit crisis plan named Operation Yellowhammer

September 6, 2018 9:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A leaked document says the British government is planning for a disruptive “no deal” Brexit under the codename Operation Yellowhammer.

A news photographer snapped a Treasury briefing paper headed “Operation Yellowhammer” being carried into a meeting.

It says the Civil Contingencies Secretariat, set up to respond to floods, epidemics and other disasters, has held a workshop to review government plans for leaving the European Union without a deal on divorce terms and future trade.

The document says it’s vital to make a cross-government plan “to help maintain confidence in the event of contingency plans being triggered.”

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

With Britain due to leave the EU on March 29, the U.K. has stepped up planning for a “no-deal” Brexit, which could disrupt trade, transport and other sectors of the economy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|15 Air Force Association National...
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death