Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Dos Santos steps down as leader of Angola’s ruling party

September 8, 2018 12:27 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The former president of Angola on Saturday said he made mistakes during his long rule but was holding his “head high” as he stepped down as leader of the ruling MPLA party.

The political exit of Jose Eduardo dos Santos comes as President Joao Lourenco, a former defense minister, pledges to dismantle corruption that flourished under his predecessor, who took power in 1979.

At a party congress, more than 98 percent of the delegates elected Lourenco as the new chief of the MPLA, which has led oil-rich Angola since independence from Portugal in 1975.

In departing remarks, the 76-year-old dos Santos said he had not expected to be in power so long and that no “human activity” is free of mistakes.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

“I accept that I also committed them,” said dos Santos, who was in power during most of Angola’s devastating civil war and an ensuing building boom. However, corruption and human rights concerns hurt the southern African nation’s international standing, and poverty remains entrenched.

Dos Santos defended his record and said the MPLA, whose Portuguese acronym means Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola, was a party of transformation. He told more than 2,000 delegates he was ready to hand over party leadership, the Portuguese news agency Lusa reported.

The former president, who has had health problems, did not run in elections last year and instead campaigned for Lourenco as the ruling party’s candidate. Despite the show of unity, divisions emerged soon after the election.

While some observers did not expect Lourenco to move boldly against his predecessor’s legacy, one of the new president’s first acts was to fire Isabel dos Santos, the former president’s daughter, as chair of state-owned oil company Sonangol.

Jose Filomeno dos Santos, son of the former president, was fired from his post at the helm of Angola’s sovereign wealth fund.

Both Isabel and Jose Filomeno dos Santos face corruption investigations, but deny any wrongdoing.

        On DoD: Why the Army decided traditional white papers, RFIs wouldn’t work for its latest AI challenge

Angola’s main opposition party, UNITA, has questioned how far Lourenco will go to dismantle state corruption. UNITA alleged fraud in last year’s elections and mounted a court challenge that failed.

___

Follow Christopher Torchia on Twitter at www.twitter.com/torchiachris

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Camp Lejeune Marines erect bridge over Florence floodwaters

Today in History

1976: Star Trek crew welcomes Space Shuttle Enterprise