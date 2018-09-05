Listen Live Sports

EU wants to force internet firms to remove terror content

September 5, 2018 7:04 am
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova says the European Commission is set to unveil new rules that could force internet companies to take down suspected terror content.

Jourova told reporters Wednesday that “we should have absolute certainty that all the platforms and all the IT providers will delete terrorist content.”

She says that a nonbinding European code of conduct on deleting hate speech online has been working well but that terror content poses a “too serious threat and risk” for removal to be voluntary.

Jourova said: “We simply cannot rely anymore on the voluntary action of IT providers.” She provided no details about possible penalties.

She said the Commission would unveil the plans later this month.

