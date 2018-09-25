Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Ex-Rep. Dingell is out of the hospital after heart attack

September 25, 2018 4:14 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Former longtime Rep. John Dingell is out of a Detroit-area hospital eight days after suffering a heart attack.

The 92-year-old former congressman was released Tuesday. His wife, Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell, said he had been released in a statement that also confirmed he had suffered a mild heart attack on Sept. 17. She said wins over the weekend by both the University of Michigan football team and the Detroit Lions “greatly contributed to his healing.”

John Dingell is the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history. The Democrat was in office for nearly 60 years. He didn’t run for re-election in 2014 and was succeeded by his wife.

