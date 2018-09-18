Ex-Rep. Dingell: ‘Not done with me yet’ after heart attack

DETROIT (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. John Dingell is recovering from a heart attack and telling the public, “You’re not done with me yet.”

The 92-year-old Dingell is the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history. He was at a hospital Tuesday, a day after a heart attack in suburban Detroit.

Dingell jokingly tweeted that “rumors of my demise may have only been slightly exaggerated.” He thanked people for their thoughts and prayers.

The Democrat was in office for nearly 60 years. He didn’t run for re-election in 2014 and was succeeded by his wife, Debbie Dingell.

