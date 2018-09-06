Listen Live Sports

Ex-South Carolina lawmaker indicted on perjury charges

September 6, 2018 3:23 am
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The former chairman of a powerful South Carolina legislative committee is accused of lying to a grand jury investigating Statehouse corruption.

The State reported Wednesday that Republican Jim Harrison was indicted last month on perjury charges. The indictment says Harrison told jurors he only worked on other politicians’ campaigns for consultant Richard Quinn. But it says he also sponsored and voted on legislation that favored Quinn clients.

The grand jury previously charged the 67-year-old with criminal conspiracy and misconduct. Prosecutors say Harrison failed to reveal in financial disclosure statements that he was paid $900,000 by working for Quinn.

Harrison goes to trial Oct. 22 on the conspiracy and misconduct charges. Harrison’s attorney Reggie Lloyd says the new indictment is a ploy to make Harrison plead guilty.

