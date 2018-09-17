Listen Live Sports

Ex-US Rep. John Dingell, 92, in hospital after heart attack

September 17, 2018 1:14 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, the longest-serving member of the House or Senate in U.S. history, is in a Detroit-area hospital after a heart attack.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell says her husband is “alert and in good spirits, cracking jokes as usual.” She says the 92-year-old had a heart attack early Monday.

Debbie Dingell says: “We’ll know more later.”

John Dingell, a Democrat, was in office for nearly 60 years. He didn’t run for re-election in 2014, the same year that his wife was elected to his 12th District seat in southeastern Michigan.

