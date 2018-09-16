Listen Live Sports

Ex-Virginia governor headed to Iowa to boost local Democrats

September 16, 2018 9:31 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is going to Iowa this week to try to get fellow Democrats fired up ahead of November’s elections.

The Washington Post reports that McAuliffe plans to visit Des Moines on Tuesday.

In a written statement, McAuliffe said Democrats can’t afford “to sit on the sidelines when the heart and soul of our country is on the line.”

Iowa, the first-in-the-nation caucus state, could play an important role for Democrats as they try to win back Midwestern states that helped Donald Trump win the White House in 2016.

The state has two highly competitive Congressional races and a governor’s race that the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates a “toss-up.”

McAuliffe, who left office in January, has been mentioned as a possible 2020 presidential candidate.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

