Family of student killed by campus police to sue university

ATLANTA (AP) — The family of a Georgia Tech student killed by a campus police officer last year says it’s going to sue the university.

WSB-TV reports Scout Schultz’s father, Bill, says the family has waited long enough since the September shooting. The 21-year-old Schultz called 911 last year to report an armed suspicious person and was then killed by Officer Tyler Beck.

Beck has been on paid administrative leave since the shooting. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office still is investigating.

A lawyer for Schultz’s parents, Chris Stewart, has said Schultz appeared to have been experiencing a psychological breakdown and Beck overreacted by shooting. Records don’t indicate Beck received crisis intervention training.

The school has since implemented initiatives including improved mental health services and officer use-of-force training.

