Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Family of student killed by campus police to sue university

September 20, 2018 4:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — The family of a Georgia Tech student killed by a campus police officer last year says it’s going to sue the university.

WSB-TV reports Scout Schultz’s father, Bill, says the family has waited long enough since the September shooting. The 21-year-old Schultz called 911 last year to report an armed suspicious person and was then killed by Officer Tyler Beck.

Beck has been on paid administrative leave since the shooting. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office still is investigating.

A lawyer for Schultz’s parents, Chris Stewart, has said Schultz appeared to have been experiencing a psychological breakdown and Beck overreacted by shooting. Records don’t indicate Beck received crisis intervention training.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The school has since implemented initiatives including improved mental health services and officer use-of-force training.

___

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation