Father of man hurt in train-truck crash sues over crossing

September 8, 2018 2:38 pm
 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The father of a man injured when a trash truck he was riding in was struck by a train full of Republican lawmakers is suing over the crossing where the collision happened.

Charlottesville TV stations WCAV and WVIR report Dennis Eddy’s father filed a lawsuit Friday against CSX Transportation, which owns the track, and Buckingham Branch Railroad, which operates it. The suit alleges the crossing signal hadn’t been properly maintained.

Neither company could be reached for comment Saturday.

Another passenger was killed in the crash outside of Charlottesville. The truck’s driver has been indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and being under the influence.

Witnesses told investigators the truck entered the crossing after the safety gates had come down. People who live near the crossing have also told AP that the gates were known to malfunction.

The lawsuit seeks $10 million in damages.

